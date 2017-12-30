Hardik asks sulking Gujarat Deputy CM to quit, join Congress

Even as on Saturday continued to sulk over not being given key portfolios in the new Council of Ministers, asserted that he should leave the and join the party.

"I and my supporters are prepared to talk to the leadership to welcome in the party if he and 10 other MLAs are willing to resign and come," told reporters in Ahmedabad.

"If the can't take care of a senior leader like who has spent many years in building the party, and must be respected, if they can't, should leave the party," the firebrand leader, whose reservation movement caused a major dent in the ruling party's electoral prospects in the just concluded assembly elections, said.

He claimed he was willing to recommend to the leadership to "accommodate Nitinbhai in a senior position" in the party and that he should come with "at least 10 MLAs".

The Patidar leader also exhorted BJP's Patel leaders to back the

"If the is not respecting Patels, then they should leave the party and should accompany Nitin Patel," said.

The has been sulking after the key Finance, Urban Development and Petrochemicals portfolios were snatched away from him to accommodate Saurabh Patel, who was dropped in the previous government. Rupani has retained Urban Development with himself, while giving away Finance and Petrochemicals to

Miffed over this, kept away from office in the Sachivalaya in Gandhinagar on Friday while all his newly-inducted colleagues took charge. Amid speculation that he may even resign from the party, the did not even use his official vehicle and escort.

