Harry Styles introduces girlfriend to family

Singer-actor has reportedly introduced his rumoured girlfriend and to his family.

The musician, 23, is thought to have been seeing the model, who has posed for the likes of Victoria's Secret, since the summer; and has now taken things to the next stage.

Styles brought Rowe, 27, home to meet his parents and sister during the festive season, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Camille's come along at exactly the right point in Harry's life. He's had plenty of fun but seems to be content hanging out with her. They get on great. She's laid back and cool, plus she's been really supportive of his career. The relationship is still fairly relaxed, he's hardly at the stage where they see each other every day," a source told The Sun newspaper.

"But has also bonded with his sister and best pal Lou Teasdale, which is hugely important to Harry," the source added.

