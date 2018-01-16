Haryana cabinet approves 'Padmaavat' ban

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" has been banned by Haryana's BJP government.

The decision was taken on Tuesday at a meeting of the cabinet, chaired by Manohar Lal Khattar, here.

Health Minister tweeted about the ban being imposed on the movie which is set to release nationwide on January 25. "Film Padmavati/Padmavat banned in Haryana," Vij wrote on

Vij took up the issue regarding the impending release of the film and said that the Rajput community in the state was against the film.

He said the entire cabinet supported him on the move to impose a ban on screening of the film in

The state has a government since October 2014.

--iANS

js/pgh/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)