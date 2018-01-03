Haryana's 'psycho killer' undergoes head surgery

-
Naresh Dhankhad, a former Captain of the Indian Army, who allegedly killed six persons with an iron rod in neighbouring Haryana's Palwal, underwent a head surgery in the city's Safdarjung Hospital, said authorities on Wednesday.
Forty-five-year-old Dhankhad, who is believed to be mentally unstable, had suffered head injury and was admitted to the hospital's emergency department on late Tuesday evening.
"Dhankhad's surgery was performed today (Wednesday). He is stable now," said a senior doctor, part of the medical team.
Resident of Ballabhgarh, Dhankhad had allegedly killed six people in Palwal on Monday night. He had also attempted an attack on a policeman when he tried to stop him.
