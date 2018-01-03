Haryana's 'psycho killer' undergoes head surgery

Dhankhad, a former of the Indian Army, who allegedly killed six persons with an iron rod in neighbouring Haryana's Palwal, underwent a head surgery in the city's Hospital, said authorities on Wednesday.

Forty-five-year-old Dhankhad, who is believed to be mentally unstable, had suffered head injury and was admitted to the hospital's emergency department on late Tuesday evening.

"Dhankhad's surgery was performed today (Wednesday). He is stable now," said a senior doctor, part of the medical team.

Resident of Ballabhgarh, Dhankhad had allegedly killed six people in on Monday night. He had also attempted an attack on a when he tried to stop him.

