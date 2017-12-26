JUST IN
Have everything I want: Heidi Montag

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

"The Hills" star Heidi Montag says with the birth of her son Gunner in October, she has received "everything" she wanted in life.

Montag shared a photograph of herself embracing her son on Instagram on December 23, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Best Christmas ever. I have everything I want for Christmas," Montag wrote alongside the image, which features her wearing a long-sleeved white top and a navy blue baby carrier.

Gunner is Montag's first child with husband Spencer Pratt. The couple got married in 2008.

Montag has also appeared in shows like "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!", "Famous Food", "Celebrity Big Brother" and "Marriage Boot Camp".

