Have everything I want: Heidi Montag

"The Hills" star says with the birth of her in October, she has received "everything" she wanted in life.

shared a photograph of herself embracing her son on on December 23, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Best ever. I have everything I want for Christmas," wrote alongside the image, which features her wearing a long-sleeved white top and a

is Montag's first child with husband The couple got married in 2008.

has also appeared in shows like "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!", "Famous Food", "Celebrity Big Brother" and "Marriage Boot Camp".

--IANS

sas/nn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)