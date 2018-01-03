Hazard wins Belgian player of the year award

For his sterling performances this season and the last one, Chelsea star has been named the Belgian football federation KBVB's "Devil of the Year", seeing off competition from Manchester City's Kevin and

Hazard succeeded Dries Mertens, earning 10,280 votes in an organised by his country's national federation, to become Belgian national team's top man.

That put him well ahead of De Bruyne, who polled 4,710 votes, with third on 3,223.

Hazard's Chelsea teammates and were also in contention for the award along with United's Marouane Fellaini, Napoli's Dries Mertens, forward Christian Benteke, Tottenham Hotspur defender and West Bromwich Albion's Nacer Chadli.

--IANS

dm/gau/dg

