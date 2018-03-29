Anna Hazare ends fast after holding talks with Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offers coconut water to social activist Anna Hazare as he ends his six-day indefinite hunger strike after a meeting at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Social activist on Thursday ended his fast after the Central government said his demands were accepted.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Union Minster of State for Agriculture Gajendra Shekhawat called on Hazare on Thursday evening and conveyed him messages of Central government agreeing to his demands.

Hazare, who sat on fast on Friday, said the government had not given timeline for execution so he would start hunger strike in September again if government fails to take concrete action in six months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)