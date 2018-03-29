Anna Hazare ends fast after holding talks with Devendra Fadnavis

-
ALSO READAnna Hazare hunger strike: No political party can join movement; updates My agitation won't give rise to another Arvind Kejriwal, says Anna Hazare Hazare's indefinite hunger strike enters day 4, aide claims he lost 4 kgs Rs 80,000 cr has come to BJP coffers in last five months: Anna Hazare SSC paper leak: Anna Hazare meets agitating aspirants in Delhi
-
Social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday ended his fast after the Central government said his demands were accepted.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minster of State for Agriculture Gajendra Shekhawat called on Hazare on Thursday evening and conveyed him messages of Central government agreeing to his demands.
Hazare, who sat on fast on Friday, said the government had not given timeline for execution so he would start hunger strike in September again if government fails to take concrete action in six months.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU