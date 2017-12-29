Head to toe dressing guide for New Year's Eve

Whether you are gearing up for a girls' night out, a quiet evening or something in between, welcome the New Year in style.

has a few fashion tips:

* Not all buy new dresses for the Some like to stay faithful to their little black dress. Make sure to keep accessories the talking point of the night if you are going to go monochrome. Wear statement neckpieces or a bold belt to add an element of colour to the look.

* I''s usually cold this time of the year and people would want to keep themselves warm however, deserves a stunning outfit. If you are going out for a romantic dinner or attending a soiree with your girlfriends, opt for a chic gown.

* Opt for a fringed dress or simply throw a fringed jacket over a casual blouse and denim look to instantly make it stylish and trendy.

For jewellery, from CaratLane has a few suggestions:

* Whatever outfit you choose to wear, it's important that it makes you feel good, and jewellery has a way of adding that much-needed lift -- both to your look and mood. And this time, it's black and gold style.

* Team black basics like jumpsuits with statement gold tassel earrings. If you have chosen a dress with heavy details, a pair of delicate gold button studs will lend the right touch of radiance to your look.

Minash Bablani from adds:

* You must always pay attention to your nails because pretty rings and unkept nails do''t go together.

* For women who are always on the go and want to get away with their salon appointments, call for the service and get a salon quality gel nail service right at your doorstep.

from Mochi has a few tips for footwear:

* Ditch the heels because the ultimate rule to look stunning on is keeping it chic yet comfortable. Most women go so overboard with dressing up that often they end up looking like a disaster by the time the clock strikes 12. Partying all night involves lots of dancing, and the best way to make the most of this night is to kick back on those sky-high heels and opt for lovely flats or sneakers instead.

* Make your footwear game stronger by opting for some fun embroidered sneakers or quirky pompom sandals.

--IANS

nn/vm

