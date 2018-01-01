JUST IN
Helen Mirren poses topless in pool

IANS  |  London 

Veteran actress Helen Mirren, 72, has posed topless inside a pool.

Mirren, who has been acting for over 50 years, opened up about being called a sex symbol while going topless for the cover of Rhapsody magazine, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In the photograph, Mirren stripped off in the pool, with only the water to cover her modesty.

"I've had to come to terms with it over a long period of time, luckily it's fading now," Mirren said while accepting that she was an object of desire.

First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 13:28 IST

