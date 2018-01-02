Helly, Bhavini holiday in London (TV Snippets)

Actresses and Purohit are enjoying their vacation in

"I am having the best time in The place and people here are very nice. It was a memorable New Year celebration with Our celebrations are still going on," Helly, who has appeared in shows like "Swaragini" and "Devanshi", said in a statement.

Bhavini, known for shows like "Saath Nibhana Saathiya" and "Jaana Na Dil Se Door", says it was her dream to travel to

"I am enjoying my time with Helly. She is a dear friend," she added.

Nausheen makes resolution for nation

Nausheen Ali Sardar, known for shows like "Kkusum", "Beend Banoongaa Ghodi Chadhunga" and "Gangaa", says it's high time to make resolutions and to understand responsibilities for the nation.

"I don't have any personal resolution as such this time but I do have a lot of hope and prayers for our country and the world. I feel it's high time for us to understand our responsibilities for our nation. I hope the economy of our country improves," Nausheen said in a statement.

The prays for the world that "wherever there is war or dispute, it stops and amicably resolves and results in peace and happiness for the people".

Gurmeet shops for Debina

Actor does Gucci shopping for wife and

"We are on a vacation in Gurmeet has been the best gift in my life. He keeps making me feel special with his surprises. This time, it has been the most amazing one as he did Gucci shopping for me," Debina, who will be next seen in "Khichdi", said in a statement.

Gurmeet and Debina have been in for over 10 days.

