Hema Malini enjoys her moment in 'sarson ke khet' (Movie Snippets)

Veteran actress-politician took a moment out from her busy schedule to soak in the joy of being amidst mustard fields, which have found representation in films over and over again.

A from Mathura constituency, Hema tweeted on Tuesday: "Amongst the beautiful bright green sarson fields that are spread over acres & acres in the outskirts of Mathura."

The 69-year-old supplemented her post with a photograph in which she is seen looking elegant in a green-coloured silk sari, and smiling away as the background of the mustard fields complements her look.

Kartik excited to be part of Honey Singh's song

says it's great to have the "talented" collaborating on his forthcoming film "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety".

Honey has returned after a gap of about two years. His new song, "Dil chori sadda ho gaya", will feature in the Kartik starrer.

"It's great to have someone as talented and loved like collaborating on our film. The song is an adaptation of a classic song recreated in Honey Singh's true style and we had a great time shooting for the song," Kartik said in a statement.

Produced by and T-Series, the film also stars and It is set to hit the screens on January 12, 2018.

I live in the moment: Soha

Soha Ali Khan, who is enjoying the initial months of motherhood with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, is looking forward to getting back to work, but she says she prefers to live in the moment rather than plan for the future.

"Whether it is professional pursuits or leisure and travel... I live in the moment and don't plan for future. I have lost people in my life I am close to, I understand that life is short and unpredictable. So, the idea is not to get stressed and frustrated about things because we are all going to end up in the same place at the end of the day. We might as well enjoy life," Soha told IANS.

The daughter of veteran and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Soha with "The Perils of Being Moderately Famous".

