'Hichki' from a generation that thinks different: Big B

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan hailed the trailer of actress Rani Mukerjis comeback film "Hichki" by saying that the movie has been made from a generation that thinks in a different way.

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films (YRF), "Hichki" celebrates self-belief, the resilience of human spirit and hope. The film is about turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges and ultimately, winning over them.

While sharing a link to the trailer of the film on Twitter on Sunday, Amitabh wrote: "A link to the creative agenda of this generation of doing different, working different, achieving different... From a generation that thinks different! My wishes as ever."

Amitabh and Rani have worked together in films like "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", "Veer-Zaara", "Black", "Bunty Aur Babli", "Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna" and "Baabul".

"Hichki", which also features Harsh Mayar and Supriya Pilgaonkar, is slated for a release on February 23, 2018.

Sun, December 24 2017. 13:18 IST

