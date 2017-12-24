'Hichki' from a generation that thinks different: Big B

-
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan hailed the trailer of actress Rani Mukerjis comeback film "Hichki" by saying that the movie has been made from a generation that thinks in a different way.
Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films (YRF), "Hichki" celebrates self-belief, the resilience of human spirit and hope. The film is about turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges and ultimately, winning over them.
While sharing a link to the trailer of the film on Twitter on Sunday, Amitabh wrote: "A link to the creative agenda of this generation of doing different, working different, achieving different... From a generation that thinks different! My wishes as ever."
Amitabh and Rani have worked together in films like "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", "Veer-Zaara", "Black", "Bunty Aur Babli", "Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna" and "Baabul".
"Hichki", which also features Harsh Mayar and Supriya Pilgaonkar, is slated for a release on February 23, 2018.
--IANS
sas/nn/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
