'Hichki' from a generation that thinks different: Big B

Megastar hailed the trailer of comeback film "Hichki" by saying that the movie has been made from a generation that thinks in a different way.

Directed by and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of (YRF), "Hichki" celebrates self-belief, the resilience of human spirit and hope. The film is about turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges and ultimately, winning over them.

While sharing a link to the trailer of the film on on Sunday, Amitabh wrote: "A link to the creative agenda of this generation of doing different, working different, achieving different... From a generation that thinks different! My wishes as ever."

Amitabh and Rani have worked together in films like "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", "Veer-Zaara", "Black", "Bunty Aur Babli", "Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna" and "Baabul".

"Hichki", which also features and Supriya Pilgaonkar, is slated for a release on February 23, 2018.

