Hiding electoral bonds donors names will stifle transparency: Congress

The on Wednesday said that hiding the donor names of electoral bonds is a regressive step that will convert the process to the Modi government's "favourite colour black" and is meant to "stifle transparency".

"Hiding donor names of electoral bonds is a regressive step that paints process of electoral funding to Modi government's favourite colour: BLACK!," said in a series of tweets.

"Is it meant to stifle 'transparency' & give unlimited access to ruling party to misuse information and to coerce donors!" he added.

The on Tuesday notified a scheme of electoral bonds in a bid to clean the system and bring transparency in political funding in the country.

Announcing the launch of the scheme in Parliament, said these bonds will bring a substantial amount of transparency in political donations against the present system of contributions.

The electoral bonds will be a bearer instrument in the nature of a and which any citizen or a corporate body will be eligible to purchase.

The purchaser would be allowed to buy the bonds after fulfilling the KYC norms and by making payment from a It will not carry the name of the payee.

