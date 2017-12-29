Himachal CM calls on Modi

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.
This was Thakur's first meeting with the Prime Minister after taking over as Chief Minister on December 27, an official statement said, terming it a courtesy call.
Modi was in Shimla along with his cabinet colleagues and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Thakur and his cabinet.
--IANS
vg/him/dg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU