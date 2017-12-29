Himachal CM calls on Modi

on Friday called on here.

This was Thakur's first meeting with the after taking over as on December 27, an official statement said, terming it a courtesy call.

was in Shimla along with his cabinet colleagues and to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Thakur and his cabinet.

--IANS

vg/him/dg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)