Himachal CM calls on Modi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

This was Thakur's first meeting with the Prime Minister after taking over as Chief Minister on December 27, an official statement said, terming it a courtesy call.

Modi was in Shimla along with his cabinet colleagues and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Thakur and his cabinet.

First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 16:24 IST

