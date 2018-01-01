Himachal CM launches cleanliness drive

on Monday kicked off a cleanliness drive from the state capital under the Swachh Mission by launching a campaign to clean drinking water reservoirs.

Greeting people on New Year's day, he said the water tank in Sanjauli town, where the campaign was launched, is the largest in the state with a storage capacity of 90 lakh litres.

He said his government is committed to total cleanliness under the Swachh Mission of the

The directed the to undertake a drive to clean water tanks on priority -- and asked them to undertake the effort twice a year. Besides, other traditional water sources should also be cleaned regularly.

Noting that, due to the tough topography of the state, people had to often travel long distances to get water, he said: "I assure you that every kitchen and bathroom will have water taps."

The announced a reduction by half of taxi fares for patients and attendants visiting the and Hospital in Shimla. The new fare will be Rs 10 per person.

Irrigation and said the cleanliness campaign would continue for 15 days.

Suresh Bhardwaj, who is the from Shimla, said it was unfortunate that a body of a boy was fished out from a water tank in Shimla last year and the government would now ensure that no such incident occured in the future.

--IANS

vg/umer/sac

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)