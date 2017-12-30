JUST IN
Himachal CM meets BJP chief

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah here.

Shah, in a tweet, said that he congratulated Thakur.

"I believe that under his (Thakur's) leadership, the BJP government will create a development benchmark and begin another chapter of public welfare in Devbhoomi," Shah said.

Thakur on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On December 27, Modi was in Shimla along with his cabinet colleagues and Shah to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Thakur and his cabinet.

--IANS

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, December 30 2017. 14:02 IST

