JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Nuclear button always on my desk, says Kim

Punjab Governor, CM hope for peaceful New Year

Business Standard

Himachal Governor, CM greet people on New Year

IANS  |  Shimla 

Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday felicitated the people on New Year.

The Governor hoped the New Year would bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of the people of the state. He expressed hope the state would witness more progress in all fields.

Chief Minister Thakur, in his felicitation message, said the New Year might fill their lives with joy and happiness.

--IANS

vg/ahm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 09:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements