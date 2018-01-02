Himachal reels under severe cold wave

Large parts of were reeling under a severe on Tuesday despite prevailing dry with long sunny conditions, the Office said.

The state capital Shimla, with the night temperature at 2.8 degrees Celsius, saw sunny

Popular destination Manali recorded a low of 3.2 degrees.

According to a department official, Shimla's nearby tourist spots like Kufri, Fagu and Narkanda also experienced sunny conditions.

Keylong in district was the coldest in the state with a low of 11.4 degrees below freezing point.

It was minus 4.8 degrees Celsius in Kalpa in district, and 5.8 degrees in Dharamsala.

The Office said the prevailing dry conditions would continue in the region for almost a week more.

