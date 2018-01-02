JUST IN
Business Standard

Himachal reels under severe cold wave

IANS  |  Shimla 

Large parts of Himachal Pradesh were reeling under a severe cold wave on Tuesday despite prevailing dry weather with long sunny conditions, the Met Office said.

The state capital Shimla, with the night temperature at 2.8 degrees Celsius, saw sunny weather.

Popular destination Manali recorded a low of 3.2 degrees.

According to a Met department official, Shimla's nearby tourist spots like Kufri, Fagu and Narkanda also experienced sunny conditions.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest in the state with a low of 11.4 degrees below freezing point.

It was minus 4.8 degrees Celsius in Kalpa in Kinnaur district, and 5.8 degrees in Dharamsala.

The Met Office said the prevailing dry conditions would continue in the region for almost a week more.

First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 12:06 IST

