Himachal shivers as mercury stays below freezing point

Hills of Himachal Pradesh witnessed a sunny but chilly day on Wednesday with temperatures in many areas staying below freezing point.
"It was a bright, sunny day across the state with no chance of rain and snow till weekend," an official of the meteorological office told IANS.
He said Keylong, headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti, was the coldest with a minimum temperature of minus 10.6 degree Celsius.
Kalpa in Kinnaur district was below the freezing point at 3.6 degrees, while the temperature was minus 2.4 degrees in Manali and 5.8 degrees in Dharamsala.
Shimla's night temperature was 3.3 degree Celsius, whereas the maximum was 13.3 degrees.
The Met Office has forecast mainly dry weather with long sunny days across the state till January 7.
--IANS
vg/vd
A
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU