Himachal shivers as mercury stays below freezing point

Hills of witnessed a sunny but chilly day on Wednesday with temperatures in many areas staying below freezing point.

"It was a bright, sunny day across the state with no chance of rain and snow till weekend," an told IANS.

He said Keylong, and Spiti, was the coldest with a minimum temperature of minus 10.6 degree Celsius.

Kalpa in district was below the freezing point at 3.6 degrees, while the temperature was minus 2.4 degrees in Manali and 5.8 degrees in Dharamsala.

Shimla's night temperature was 3.3 degree Celsius, whereas the maximum was 13.3 degrees.

The has forecast mainly dry with long sunny days across the state till January 7.

