Hindu body suspends singer over allegations of sexual abuse

Global Hindu Heritage Foundation and Save Temples Organisation have suspended Telugu singer Ghazal Srinivas as their brand ambassador following his arrest on charges of sexually harassing one of the women employees at its India office here.
Velagapudi Prakasarao, founder and president of the foundation, on Wednesday said the board of directors unanimously decided to suspend Srinivas. In a video message from the US, he said they were surprised and shocked to hear the allegations of sexual abuse in their India office.
"We don't not tolerate any abuse of power or any infraction of moral conduct," he said.
Rao said the two organisations were started in 2006 by a group of NRIs to protect Hinduism. Their main goal is to free temples from government control and uphold and preserve high morals and ethical principles.
Ghazal Srinivas, whose real name is Kesiraju Srinivas, was arrested by Hyderabad police on Tuesday on charges of sexually harassing a woman, working as jockey for a web radio 'Alayavani' (voice of temples) run by Save Temples Organisation.
The woman complained that Srinivas, who is popular for singing ghazals in Telugu, was harassing her for the last few months. A court later sent the singer to judicial custody till January 12.
Srinivas denied the allegations. He said he always treated the woman like his daughter.
The 51-year-old holds the Guinness World Record for singing in most languages (76) at one concert.
--IANS
ms/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU