Hindu body suspends singer over allegations of sexual abuse

Global and have suspended as their brand following his arrest on charges of sexually harassing one of the women employees at its office here.

Velagapudi Prakasarao, founder and of the foundation, on Wednesday said the board of directors unanimously decided to suspend In a video message from the US, he said they were surprised and shocked to hear the allegations of sexual abuse in their office.

"We don't not tolerate any abuse of power or any infraction of moral conduct," he said.

Rao said the two organisations were started in 2006 by a group of NRIs to protect Hinduism. Their main goal is to free temples from government control and uphold and preserve high morals and ethical principles.

Srinivas, whose real name is Kesiraju Srinivas, was arrested by on Tuesday on charges of sexually harassing a woman, working as jockey for a 'Alayavani' (voice of temples) run by

The woman complained that Srinivas, who is popular for singing ghazals in Telugu, was harassing her for the last few months. A court later sent the to judicial custody till January 12.

denied the allegations. He said he always treated the woman like his daughter.

The 51-year-old holds the Guinness World Record for singing in most languages (76) at one concert.

