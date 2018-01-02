Hip injury forces Murray to withdraw from Brisbane

Two-time former champion Andy Murray on Tuesday withdrew from the Brisbane International tennis tournament with a right hip injury.
The tournament confirmed the absence of the former World No.1, now ranked 16, through a post on its official Twitter account, cancelling his match against Ryan Harrison of the United States on January 4, reports Efe.
"I'm very disappointed. I came here with every intention of making a strong start to the year but sadly my team and I don't feel that I'm where I need to be just yet to compete at the highest level," Murray said.
"I have always enjoyed competing in front of the Queensland fans. I look forward to returning in the near future," the 30-year-old Scot added.
Germany's Yannick Hanfmann, who is set to replace Murray, will face Harrison in the tournament's round of 16.
Last week, Spain's Rafael Nadal, World No.1, withdrew from Brisbane due to a knee injury, which leaves Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov the top seed at the tennis tournament.
--IANS
tri/dg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU