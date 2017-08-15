Hockey: India beat Netherlands 2-1, to face Australia on tomorrow

India's team overcame home side the 2-1 here in the Robo Super Series, part of India's tour of Europe.

Forward Gurjant Singh (fourth minute) and (51st) scored during India's triumph. It was India's second successive win over the Dutch.

started the game with energy and intensity to put pressure on the home team. And the positive intent worked as the team drew first blood with a penalty corner awarded in the fourth minute. Varun Kumar's drag-flick was padded away by the Dutch keeper but Gurjant was quick to pick up the rebound and work his reverse stick magic to put the ball high up into the net to score his first international goal for the men's side.

continued the strong attack as they made forays into the striking circle. Young forward made a great attempt to take India's lead to 2-0 with a shot on goal but it went slightly wide.

Though the Dutch tried to make amends as they won a penalty corner in the early minutes of the second quarter, the flick was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Akash Chikte.

With a 1-0 lead, the third quarter saw the make desperate attempts to come back into the game but absorbed the pressure well to execute a stronger defensive structure that kept the Dutch from scoring.

doubled their lead six minutes into the fourth quarter as Mandeep deflected home following a penalty corner variation.

A desperate Dutch side threw everything at the Indian post and Saander de Wijn converted a penalty corner in the 58th minute to give them hope of a draw. But held on for the 2-1 win.

"I think we played well in all departments to win against the They are a very experienced team with more than eight players with over 100 international caps. So, to beat them we had to come up with something special," captain Manpreet said in a release.

"I am very happy with the way the entire team performed as one unit especially the players making their debut. They showed no sign of nervousness and played with a lot of confidence."

will next face Austria in Amstelveen, on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)