Hoping for real India-Pakistan peace next Yuletide (2017 in Retrospect)

From one Yuletide to another, two days saw the springing of hope of betterment in relations, only for the usual bitterness to back in, even as voices of activists continue to call for

On December 25, 2015, took the unexpected and unannounced step of paying a visit to then Nawaz Sharif's house in Lahore, to stop by for a tea meeting -- on a day that happened to be the Premier's birthday and also his granddaughter's wedding. The encounter at Sharif's house in Raiwind and the warm vibes exchanged between the two leaders -- with the Modi blessing the new bride while his Pakistani counterpart arranged for special vegetarian fare cooked in desi ghee for his Indian guest and saw him off at the airport -- was fairy-tale like and was the cynosure of all eyes in the subcontinent.

But true to form, the Pathankot attack happened a few days later, and all went in vain. Bilateral ties since then scaled one bitter peak after another, as the Uri attack in September and the Surgical Strikes followed. In between came Burhan Wani's killing and raised the bogey, and then fell victim to it all.

Cut to December 25, 2017. This time it was the meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian sentenced to death by on charges of spying and terrorism, and his wife and mother. All eyes were riveted on the meeting, arranged at the building in The meeting, set-up through diplomatic channels, could have worked to bolster the sagging relationship. But Pakistan's treatment of Jadhav's wife and mother, who were made to remove their bindi, mangalsutra and bangles for the meeting, has left ties as they were -- bitter.

has slammed Pakistan's treatment as violative of the human rights of the two women who, it said, were made to "appear like widows" minus emblems of a married woman. has justified its treatment, saying Jadhav is no ordinary prisoner, but a "convicted Indian terrorist and spy" for which extra security measures were needed.

The meeting was overshadowed by ceasefire violations and the killing of Indian soldiers. Two days before Christmas, Pakistani soldiers killed three Indian soldiers, including a Major, in Poonch. A day after Christmas, retaliated, saying commandos had penetrated 300 metres across the Line of Control and killed four Pakistani soldiers.

Adding to the tensions has been taking umbrage at the US' promotion of as its friend, especially in dealing with Afghanistan, though on the ground Islamabad- ties continue to oscillate under the Also China and cosying up, with as an intended target, has not helped much.

But in the midst of all the strain, there have been many instances of good will, with Indian Sushma Swaraj's constant outreach to Pakistanis in need of medical attention bringing cheer and smiles to many. The issue of medical visas to Pakistanis took a political turn in May when said these have to be accompanied by a letter of recommendation from no less than the country's However, has been giving several medical visas to Pakistanis over the past few months, thanks again to Sushma Swaraj, who many on the other side idolise for providing succor.

The issue of the disappearance of Aaghaz-e-Dosti activist Raza Khan, though not highlighted much by the Indian media, has gained a lot of traction on in both and Pakistan, with appeals to find the Lahore-based activist. Khan, convener of Aaghaz-e-Dosti, a joint platform of Indian and Pakistani activists who are trying to create an atmosphere of between two countries, went missing on December 2 and has not been heard of since.

Though the High Court has asked intelligence agencies to locate Khan, there is no news of him. But is rife with appeals to find him, with #FindRaza a major hashtag on Twitter, along with photos of the activities of the forum to forge As the New Year dawns, let us hope is found, and prevails.

--IANS

rn/vm/sac

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)