How Dalit angst triggered a Maharashtra shutdown

It was on a chilly afternoon on December 29, 2017 at the sleepy hamlet of Vadhu Budruk, some three km away from Koregaon- in district.

Some unidentified miscreants had gathered at the tomb of a local hero, (Gaikwad), and defiled a worn nameplate at the site.

A by profession, Gaikwad had performed the last rites of the 31-year old Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who was assassinated in 1689 and his body severely mutilated by Aurangzeb's soldiers.

The Mughals had warned that anybody who dared to perform the last rites of the slain Maratha warrior would be punished with death.

However, defying the orders, Gaikwad managed to stitch together the pieces of the king's body and later helped perform the last rites. Though he was later killed by the British, he has remained a symbol of ' and Courage' since centuries.

For his courageous services, Gaikwad was honoured with a memorial opposite the tomb of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of

Cut to December 31, 2017:

A 'Yalgar Parishad' was held in the historic Shaniwarvada area of to commemorate the eve of the 200th anniversary of the historic Koregaon- war between the vanquished army of Peshwar Bajirao II, and a small force of victorious Company that comprised a large number of Mahar Dalits.

The conference saw power-packed speeches by several prominent personalities, including newly-elected Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, Umar Khalid, Radhika Vemula, Soni Sori, Vinay Ratan Singh, and others.

The 200th anniversary of the Koregaon- battle of January 1, 1818 was celebrated as usual on Monday by the Koregaon- Shaurya Din Prerana Abhiyan, participated in by an estimated 400,000 people from all over

Despite tight security, some groups waving saffron flags allegedly pelted stones at the gathering and this soon degenerated into violent riots, leading to the death of a 28-year old youth from Nanded, Rahul Fatangale, with more than two scores of vehicles damaged.

Early on Tuesday (Jan 1) morning, Nationalist Party and of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil squarely blamed the for lapses resulting in the previous day's violence and appealed for peace and calm among all communities.

A hurriedly announced a judicial probe by a "sitting judge" of Bombay High Court, a CID investigation into the violence and compensation of Rs 1 million for the victim's family.

Moving swiftly amidst rising Dalit furore, the police in Pune's Pimpri suburb lodged a complaint against and

Two activists -- and -- lodged complaints with the police on Wednesday (Jan 3) terming the December 31 speeches of and Khalid as being provocative and inciting the people "to come out on the roads and retaliate".

However, seething Dalit groups were unconvinced by the government assurances and Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, a headed by Prakash Ambedkar -- the grandson of Dalit icon B.R. Ambedkar, called for a "peaceful shutdown" on Wednesday to express anger over the incidents of January 1.

Meanwhile, a surging tide of Dalit anger engulfed large parts of with 187 buses of State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) damaged in 31 districts, besides scores of private buses, trucks, vehicles and two-wheelers.

The country's commercial capital was partially paralysed and millions were stranded on roads and railway stations as Dalit groups indulged in road and rail blockages, processions and protest demonstrations on Tuesday.

The Dalit parties' sponsored ' Shutdown' on Wednesday (Jan 3) evokes huge response in and other parts of the state due to rail and road blockages and protest marches, with the impact severe in the rural areas and Dalit strongholds in the state.

The shutdown and its background echoes in parliament with the Opposition parties like the and others attacking the BJP-led government and demanding a statement from

