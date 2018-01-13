How gut bacteria, broccoli can help keep bowel cancer away

Researchers have developed a cocktail of and that can potentially turn into a targeting system that seeks out and kills colorectal cells.

Colorectal is the third most common worldwide, after lung and prostate

Although the 5-year survival rates for earlier stages of this are relatively good, at later stages survival goes down and the risk of recurrence goes up considerably.

Thus researchers, from the National University of Singapore, developed a mixture of engineered probiotics with a broccoli extract or water containing the dietary substance.

This mixture killed more than 95 per cent of colorectal cells in a dish.

Further, the probiotics-veggie combination also reduced numbers by 75 per cent in mice with colorectal

However, the mixture had no effect on cells from other types of such as breast and stomach

These probiotics could be used as prevention and to clean up the cells remaining after surgical removal of tumours, the researchers said.

"One day, colorectal patients may be able to take the probiotics as a along with broccoli to prevent colorectal or to reduce recurrence after surgery," from the varsity.

For the study, published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering, the team developed a cancer-targeting system by engineering a form of E.coli Nissle -- a harmless type of found in the gut.

Then using genetic techniques, they engineered the into a probiotic that attached to the surface of colorectal cells and secreted an enzyme to convert a substance found in broccoli, into a potent anti- agent.

The idea was for the cells in the vicinity to take up this anticancer agent and be killed.

--IANS

rt/umer/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)