Hyderabad singer arrested for sexual harassment

IANS  |  Hyderabad 

Singer Kesiraju Srinivas was arrested here on Tuesday on charges of sexual harassment.

A case against the singer, also known as "Ghazal Srinivas", was registered on December 29 following a complaint by a woman, a radio jockey.

The woman said Srinivas, who is popular for singing ghazals in Telugu, was harassing her for the last nine months, a police official said.

Srinivas, who holds the Guinness World Record for singing in most languages (76) at one concert, has denied the allegation and said he had never misbehaved with her.

First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 14:02 IST

