Hyderabad singer arrested for sexual harassment

Kesiraju was arrested here on Tuesday on charges of sexual

A case against the singer, also known as "Ghazal Srinivas", was registered on December 29 following a complaint by a woman, a radio jockey.

The woman said Srinivas, who is popular for singing ghazals in Telugu, was harassing her for the last nine months, a said.

Srinivas, who holds the Guinness World Record for singing in most languages (76) at one concert, has denied the allegation and said he had never misbehaved with her.

--IANS

ms/ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)