Hyderabad to host 2017 IPL opener, final

Defending champions SRH will take on runners-up RCB in the IPL opener on April 5

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Virat Kohli (RCB) shakes hands with David Warner (SRH) during IPL 2016. File Photo: IPL Twitter handle
On Wednesday, it was announced that the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad will host the opening tie as well as the final of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL opener on April 5 while the final is scheduled to take place on May 21.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the fixtures of the upcoming IPL 2017 season with the opening match scheduled to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on April 5," a BCCI statement read.

"The tournament will be spread over 47 days across 10 venues. The schedule has been designed with each team playing 14 matches — seven of them at home venues," it added.

The season will also witness IPL returning to Indore for the first time since 2011.

