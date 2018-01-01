Hyundai Motor India's December sales up 10%

Automobile Motor (HMIL) on Monday reported a rise of 10 per cent in its total sales including for December.

According to HMIL, its total sales increased to 62,899 units from 57,164 units sold during December 2016.

The company's domestic sales during the month under review increased to 40,158 units from an off-take of 40,057 reported in the corresponding month of 2016.

However, reported an exponential growth of 32.9 per cent with 22,741 units being shipped-out during December 2017 from 17,107 units sold abroad during the like period of 2016.

Further, the company reported that its domestic calendar year 2017 sales grew by 5.4 per cent to 527,320 from an off-take of 500,539 units off-take n 2016.

Commenting on 2017 performance, HMIL's MD and Y.K. Koo said: "The calendar year 2017 has been an year of performance for Motor surpassing its Business Plan of 2017 registering highest-ever domestic volume of 527,320 units, a growth of 5.4 per cent on strong performance of the newly launched super sedan along with Grand i10, i20 and Creta."

"The positive momentum in supported with strong after-sales service and low-cost of ownership has gained customer confidence to become most loved and trusted brand in "

--IANS

rv/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)