I have been punished for speaking truth: Vishwas

After he was denied a nomination, disgruntled leader said he has been "punished" for speaking the truth.

"For the last one-and-a-half years, be it the PAC (Political Affairs Committee) or my elder brother Arvind Kejriwal's decision on issues like surgical strike, taking a soft stand on terrorists, his silence on ticket distribution and JNU... whatever truth I spoke, I have been punished today," Vishwas told the media here.

The on Wednesday named Sanjay Singh, and as its candidates for the three seats from

Vishwas spoke derisively about Gupta.

"I congratulate Gupta for working with for the last 40 years, with Kejriwal for 12 years, with party workers for seven years and for party legislators for the last five years."

Clearly blaming for the decision not to nominate him, he said nothing happens in the party without Kejriwal's consent. "It is impossible for anyone to survive in the party by speaking against you," he added.

--IANS

aks/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)