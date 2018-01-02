I-League: Arrows coaching staff misbehaves with East Bengal coach

-
ALSO READI-League: Dheeraj-less Arrows aim to overcome leaders East Bengal (Preview) We aren't taking Indian Arrows lightly: East Bengal coach Experienced East Bengal play youthful Indian Arrows tomorrow I-League: Indian Arrows search for win against Gokulam Kerala I-League: Gokulam defeat Arrows to register first win of season
-
A war of words broke out between Indian Arrows goalkeeping coach Yusuf Ansari and East Bengal coach Khalid Jamil during their clubs I-League fixture at the Ambedkar Stadium here on Tuesday.
"Chup saale b******d," the Indian Arrows goalkeeping coach was heard shouting from the sidelines on Khalid Jamil who was standing in his coaching box during the 43rd minute of the match.
Later, the assistant referee was seen looking into the matter and the official warned Ansari for his misbehaviour.
Ansari was apparently irritated when Jamil continued to egg on the East Bengal players to score more goals after the visitors opened up a 2-0 lead.
--IANS
sam/ajb/vm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU