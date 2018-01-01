I-League: Dheeraj-less Arrows aim to overcome leaders East Bengal (Preview)

Indian Arrows, devoid of the services of their star Moirangthem, will face a stern test against the leaders and giants at the here on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old Manipuri's contract with the development squad of the Federation (AIFF) expired on December 31.

The debutant side Arrows, who have accumulated mere seven points from six outings to sit seventh on the table, will have to produce something extraordinary to hold or get past East Bengal who sit on top of the table with 14 points.

However, the coaches of both sides had different perspectives on the star Dheeraj opting to not participate further in the upcoming fixtures.

"Dheeraj (Singh) is an and not having to face him tomorrow will be a huge advantage for us. But still it will be a tough match for us," East Bengal head said during the pre-match press conference.

Luís Norton de Matos said: "I have a different philosophy, we play collective For me, one goalkeeper, one midfielder, one attacker is not important. We are focused to play as an unit."

The East Bengal later heaped praise on the youngest side of the league -- and said they have improved a lot since the U-17 He also said the colts look a more confident unit now.

"The are playing good ranging from the goalkeepers to the forwards

"There is a lot of confidence and they play as a unit on the field. It is evident that they are hungry and we are not taking them lightly,

"We are playing an away fixture with a good young team who have played excellently in their last two matches. We acknowledge the fact that the are a genuine threat for us," Jamil said.

Jamil, also said his star attacking is fit for the upcoming match while there is still a decision to be take on

"Katsumi has trained today, he is fit to be picked up. About Plaza, we still have to wait till Tuesday to take a final call," Jamil said.

Matos said East Bengal are an organised side and we are aware of the threat from them.

"East Bengal are a very good and organised team. The is a very good and they have many players which are very difficult to stop in the final third," he said.

"I expect a very hard game for us, but we are prepared for it. We are going to play to win and we will play to our maximum tomorrow as well against East Bengal," Matos said.

