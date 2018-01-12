I-League: Mohun Bagan sign Lebanese striker Moghrabi

Under-pressure city football giants Mohun Bagan on Friday announced the signing of Lebanese striker Akram Moghrabi for the remainder of the 2017-18 I-League season.
Moghrabi, who has previously plied his trade on Indian soil in the 2012-13 season with Churchill Brothers when he helped the Goan side clinch the I-League title, is expected to fill the void up front along with Dipanda Dicka.
"With immense pleasure we wish to state that Mohun Bagan have roped in Lebanese striker Akram Moghrabi for 2017-18 season.
The striker is in Lebanon and will apply for his visa today," the club said in a statement.
Mohun Bagan, languishing at fifth in the points table, parted ways with Liberian forward Anusmana Kromah on Thursday owing to a string of poor performances.
The Green and Maroons lost to Minerva Punjab FC 1-2 in their last game where Kromah blotched a spot kick.
With 13 points from nine matches, Mohun Bagan need to stack up a series of wins to keep their faint title hopes alive.
Moghrabi has made seven appearances for Al Nejmeh in the Lebanese league this season but is yet to find the back of the net. Mohun Bagan are also without the services of star Haitian forward Sony Norde, who is nursing an injury.
