I-League: Mohun Bagan sign Lebanese striker Moghrabi

Under-pressure city giants on Friday announced the signing of Lebanese striker for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.

Moghrabi, who has previously plied his trade on Indian soil in the 2012-13 season with Churchill Brothers when he helped the Goan side clinch the title, is expected to fill the void up front along with Dipanda Dicka.

"With immense pleasure we wish to state that have roped in Lebanese striker for 2017-18 season.

The striker is in and will apply for his visa today," the club said in a statement.

Mohun Bagan, languishing at fifth in the points table, parted ways with Liberian on Thursday owing to a string of poor performances.

The Green and Maroons lost to FC 1-2 in their last game where Kromah blotched a spot kick.

With 13 points from nine matches, need to stack up a series of wins to keep their faint title hopes alive.

Moghrabi has made seven appearances for in the this season but is yet to find the back of the net. are also without the services of star Haitian Norde, who is nursing an

