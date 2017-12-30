I-League: Spirited Neroca hold East Bengal

struck a late equaliser as Neroca FC held formidable East Bengal to a 1-1 draw in a hard fought clash here on Saturday.

Turkovic scored in the 89th minute to rescue a point for the hosts after Yusa Katsumi (13th) had given East Bengal an early lead.

East Bengal are now at the top of the table with 14 points from seven matches, one point ahead of second placed FC.

Neroca took the third position with 11 points from six matches, pushing Mohun Bagan and Shillong Lajong FC -- who have 10 points each -- to joint fourth.

