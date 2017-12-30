I-League: Spirited Neroca hold East Bengal

-
ALSO READNeroca FC to host East Bengal in crucial I-League battle I-League: Neroca FC hold Mohun Bagan to 0-0 draw I-League: Neroca host East Bengal in a battle of nerves (Preview) Neroca Host East Bengal In A Battle Of Nerves I-League: Indian Arrows look to bounce back against Gokulam Kerala (Preview)
-
Nedo Turkovic struck a late equaliser as Neroca FC held formidable East Bengal to a 1-1 draw in a hard fought I-League clash here on Saturday.
Turkovic scored in the 89th minute to rescue a point for the hosts after Yusa Katsumi (13th) had given East Bengal an early lead.
East Bengal are now at the top of the I-League table with 14 points from seven matches, one point ahead of second placed Minerva Punjab FC.
Neroca took the third position with 11 points from six matches, pushing Mohun Bagan and Shillong Lajong FC -- who have 10 points each -- to joint fourth.
--IANS
ajb/dg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU