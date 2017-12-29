I love to glam up: Jacqueline Fernandez

says that she prefers to go make up free at least once a week to give a break to her skin. However she loves to glam up too with

"I am very particular about the make up products I use. My make up has to be good quality, animal cruelty free and I love to glam up," the told IANS.

"But if I am not shooting or going out, then I prefer to go with just a little blush, a swipe of lip gloss and my eyelashes curled. It is also nice to give your skin a break and so I go make up less once a week. I drink lots of water, exercise and use the vitamin E skin care, to keep my skin glowing and healthy," added Jacqueline.

Global beauty brand The Bodyshop unveiled the extension of Jacqueline's signature line 2.0 with a colour riot.

"I am absolutely thrilled to present the continuation of my Signature Line with The Bodyshop. 'Reach for The Stars' is all about being confident, fun and yourself," said the

The new introduction featured in the signature line is a selection by Jacqueline to match her bold and confident personality and

