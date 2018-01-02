ICCR to check abuse of Indian icons, deities: New President

The (ICCR) will pursue an agenda of creating greater understanding of and Indian civilisation to check abuse of Indian icons and deities or using these in a derogatory manner, its new President, Sahasrabuddhe, said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media here after assuming charge, Sahasrabuddhe laid out three priorities for his three-year tenure.

"First of all I would like to pursue the agenda of creating greater understanding about and Indian civilisation and when I say so, I cannot forget incidents of various Indian icons being utilised or rather abused in a very crude manner and deities being used on footwear or toilet sheets and things like that," he said.

"So, these things happening in a way is an indication of lack of cultural literacy about And therefore, we should in our own way try create a situation where people will not commit these kind of mistakes and hurt the sensibilities of the Indians."

As such, Sahasrabuddhe said that the would work to evolve a greater understanding of and Indian civilisation in the global community of academicians, men of letters, artistes, thinkers and thereby take the agenda of creating this understanding to a higher level through multiple efforts and in a more structured manner.

He said his second priority is to further consolidate the institutional strength of and increase its footprint across the world.

"We have to scale newer heights and also try to have a more pronounced footprint of this institution world over. And we have to do it in a scientific manner through evolving a more result oriented work culture," he stated.

Stating that there has been an assessment of ICCR's performance and whatever has already been done, Sahasrabuddhe said: "You can further work towards translating popular global goodwill which is there in abundance about world over into a more vibrant diplomatic relationship, which is the agenda of the government as well."

He said the third priority is to ensure that wider concept of culture and civilisation encompassing a wide range of subjects from to fabric, handicrafts to folk-art and diversity of traditions to emerging varieties of tourism get reflected in the institutional agenda of the

Sahasrabuddhe, who is the BJP's national Vice and also a member from Maharashtra, succeeds whose tenure as ended last year.

was founded in 1950 by India's first Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who also served as its Former Presidents and K.R. Narayanan, former Prime Ministers P. and Atal Bihari Vajpayee have also held the post.

The ICCR's main objectives are to actively participate in the formulation and implementation of policies and programmes pertaining to India's external cultural relations and to foster and strengthen cultural relations and mutual understanding between and other countries.

