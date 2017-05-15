ICICI Bank cuts home loan rate by up to 0.3% for loans up to Rs 30 lakh

Private sector lender Bank on Monday said that it has reduced interest rates by up to 30 basis points (bps) for of up to Rs 30 lakh.

"With this reduction, salaried borrowers can avail at among the lowest rates in the industry. Salaried women borrowers will get at 8.35 per cent and others at 8.40 per cent," the private sector lender said in a statement.

According to Bank, customers from economically weaker section (EWS) and low income group (LIG) can avail the dual benefit of low interest rates and credit linked subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Commenting on the initiative, Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar said: " Bank is committed to support the government's vision to provide housing for all by 2022. In line with this commitment, we have reduced the home loan interest rates for the segment."

On May 8, the country's largest home loan provider State Bank of India (SBI) announced a reduction in the home loan rates by 25 bps from 8.60 per cent to 8.35 per cent per annum.