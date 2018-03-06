PNB fraud: SFIO to quiz ICICI's Chanda Kochhar, Axis Bank's Shikha Sharma

JUST IN
ICICI Bank is believed to have extended a loan of Rs 10 billion and Axis Bank Rs 7 billion last year to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Axis Bank's Shikha Sharma and ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar
ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar and Axis Bank's Shikha Sharma have been summoned by an anti-fraud agency in the bank fraud case involving jeweller Nirav Modi and his partner and uncle Mehul Choksi.

Kochhar and Sharma will appear before the Serious Fraud Investigation Office in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, sources in the agency said.

The sources said the two top bank officials were summoned for giving loan facility to Gitanjali Group and would be questioned.

ICICI Bank is believed to have extended a loan of Rs 10 billion and Axis Bank Rs 7 billion last year to Gitanjali Gems of Choksi.

According to another source, officials of country's largest lender State Bank of India have been called for questioning.

Both Modi and Choksi are alleged to have frauded Punjab National Bank with Rs 126 billion.

They have since fled the country.

First Published: Tue, March 06 2018. 12:55 IST

