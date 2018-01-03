JUST IN
Iggy Azalea on 'freestyle diet'

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Rapper Iggy Azalea says that she is going to continue to eat whatever she wants to because she is on a "freestyle diet" after the festive period.

Taking to her Twitter account, Azalea said of her and friend, who is also called Iggy: "Me andd Iggy keep seeing some diet being advertised on TV with people eating basically anything and saying they're 'freestyling'. Now I can't stop eating stuff and saying 'I'm on a freestyle diet'."

However, although her healthy eating has gone out of the window, the 27-year-old rapper has decided to take her skincare very seriously and has been smothering her legs in tropical-scented oils to keep her legs smooth, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 02:42 IST

