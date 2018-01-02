Implement solar-based irrigation scheme in all districts: Haryana CM

Chief Minister Lal Khattar on Tuesday directed that solar-based micro irrigation schemes be implemented in all districts.

He also constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the Renewable Energy Development Agency to chalk out a strategy in this regard.

At present, the scheme is being implemented on a pilot basis in 14 canal outlets in 13 districts with an outlay of Rs 24.65 crore.

Khattar said this while presiding over a meeting on the solar based micro-irrigation system. He said the solar-based irrigation system would not only and water considerably but also prove to be economical for the farmers.

He directed that the ponds lying unused in the villages should be utilised for setting up solar panels for micro irrigation.

issued directions for the implementation of the scheme for providing water through solar pump sets in two blocks -- Salahwas in district and Indri in district.

He suggested that apart from the rural ponds, the natural ponds in the agriculture fields should also be utilised under the solar-based irrigation scheme.

