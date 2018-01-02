Imran Khan gets bail in 2014 terrorism cases

An anti- (ATC) in on Tuesday accepted Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan's bail appeal in all four cases regarding an attack on Television (PTV) headquarters in 2014.

granted him bail in all the cases pertaining to violence during the 2014 sit-in. The was hearing four cases against the PTI chief, including that of the attack on the state television building, Parliament and the then SSP Operations Asmatullah Junejo, Geo News reported

"The decision proves that I am (truthful) and (righteous), not a terrorist," Khan told the media outside the after the ruling.

"I am a ladla (darling) of the law because I abide by it," said the PTI chief, taking another opportunity to aim at former and his "lack of transparency".

"... Sharif could not have withstood half of the scrutiny that I went through," Khan added, referring to the trial against him in the Supreme in which he was acquitted last year.

"There are cases against me because I am holding them (Sharifs) accountable," he claimed, adding, "I've never stolen anything in my life."

Later, Khan took to and reiterated that he was "not a terrorist" and was going to go after "the crooks".

"My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist. Moreover, the SC has pronounced me and and I am coming after them crooks," he said.

During the last hearing of the cases on December 13, the had extended bail of Khan till January 2. He appeared before the on Tuesday for the fifth time.

