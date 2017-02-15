In a major incident, Harrison Ford lands on a taxiway

Actor was involved in a "potentially serious" incident while piloting his private plane, which is now being investigated by the (FAA).

The incident took place on Monday, reports variety.com.

According to reports, the actor mistakenly attempted to land on a taxiway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, which put him near a full passenger plane.

The officials said that it does not identify people involved in aircraft incidents or accidents, and issued a statement on Tuesday.

It read: "Air traffic controllers cleared the pilot of a single-engine Aviat Husky to land on Runway 20L at John Wayne Airport Monday afternoon."

"The pilot correctly read back the clearance. The pilot then landed on a taxiway that runs parallel to the runway, overflying a Boeing 737 that was holding short of the runway. The is investigating this incident."

The passenger plane, American Airlines 737, was reportedly loaded with 110 passengers and a six-person crew. was reportedly heard on an air traffic control recording saying: "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?"

Controllers then informed that he was landing on a taxiway instead of runway 20-L.

The 74-year-old has had decades of flying experience, but has also had a series of crashes and close calls, variety.com said.