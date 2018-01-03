Inadequate funds hinder mitigation of arsenic contamination: Experts

In the run up to the union budget, public health experts on Wednesday said inadequate central assistance poses a "constraint" to the implementation of projects for mitigation of contamination with ground water.

They added that sufficient financial support was "necessary" with the introduction of stringent standards.

Citing central government data, experts said 239 million people across 153 districts in 21 states drink water that contains high levels of -- an appalling figure that needs attention.

They further added that West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and are affected by contamination of ground water. has the highest number of arsenic-affected people in the country.

"The centre has introduced stringent standard for level, which is a welcome move. But where is the central assistance to realise the stringent target.

"The progress of projects has been slow because of financial crunch caused by decrease in central assistance and the resource crunch has crippled the implementation of programmes," Institution of Public Health Engineers (IPHE), India, of Task Force, West Bengal, K.J. Nath said.

"Adequate financial support was necessary to meet the stringent standard," he said, adding that in high quantities poses significant health hazard for people and groundwater contamination is a hidden crisis.

"Despite the crisis, groundwater contamination either by or other pollutants like fluorides does not get the attention it deserves, it can only be countered by technological solutions, alternate sources of water and cooperation between various government and non-government bodies," he said on the sidelines of a consultation meet organised by and the in collaboration with Lehigh University, the US.

According to Nath, the situation in is extremely serious where 12 million urban and 16 million rural populations are living in affected areas in nine districts and 112 blocks.

"In spite of years of effort by the and huge investment, a significant portion of the population is still at risk," he said.

Highlighting the importance of adopting technologies Arup K Sengupta, Professor, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, said: "The problem of water contaminated with is a highly serious issue. To combat this problem, we must look at alternative sources of water for villages and districts where the level is high. Transforming wastewater into useful water through could be implemented as a solution."

