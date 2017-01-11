India captain Sreejesh nominated as FIH athletes' committee member

Indian men's hockey team captain was on Wednesday nominated as a member of the (FIH) athletes' committee by the global body's executive board.

The athletes' committee comprises a total of eight current and former hockey players who act as a liaison between the and the athletes and make sure the athletes have a voice in the decision-making process.

Speaking about his nomination, Sreejesh who led the Indian team to a historic silver medal at the Champions Trophy in London last year, said: "It's a great honour to be part of the Athletes' Committee which comprises legendary players like Moritz Fuerste and other international greats. I am looking forward to this new responsibility."

Sreejesh's role in the committee will cover seeking and providing feedback to the on behalf of all athletes. Organised meetings are also scheduled with the national teams at several events.

"We get to work together to develop the game and put forth players concerns and suggestions. It's a great initiative by the to directly involve the players and I look forward to giving my suggestions with the inputs of our coaching staff, my team who I am sure will support me in this new endeavour," he said.

"I see this as a great responsibility in terms of helping develop the game globally," stated Sreejesh who is gearing up to play for the Uttar Pradesh Wizards in the League (HIL) slated to begin from January 21.

The athletes' committee will also need to liaise with the athletes' committee of the (IOC) and other sports organisations to enable the sharing of information and research.

The team of eight will also get to develop, collate, provide and promote resources for athletes on topics of direct concern including health and welfare, career preparation and management, anti-doping, betting and match-fixing.