India condemns Kabul terror attack

on Friday strongly condemned Thursday's terror attack in Afghanistan's capital that claimed over 40 lives and injured more than 80 people.

" strongly condemns the cowardly suicide terror attack on December 28 at the media news agency and the in resulting in loss of more than 40 innocent lives and many more injured ," the said in a statement.

"Our heartfelt condolences are with the families of the victims of this dastardly attack and we wish early recovery to the injured," it stated.

At least 41 people were killed and over 80 injured on Thursday in a suicide attack on a of the Shia minority in Kabul, which houses a madrasa, a mosque and an office of an Afghan news agency. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

The suicide blast occurred around 10.30 a.m. at the Social and in Dasht-i-Barchi locality of The centre houses the office of the Afghan Voice news agency.

said four women and two children were among those killed. Several journalists and students who were attending a discussion forum also died. He added that 84 people were wounded.

Friday's statement said that remained "steadfast in its solidarity with the government and the people of at this difficult time".

" is committed to extend all possible support in their fight against the menace of terrorism and efforts to bring peace, stability and security in the country," it said.

