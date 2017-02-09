India has built 'secret nuclear city', claims Pakistan

India
has accumulated a stockpile of nuclear
weapons which threaten to undermine the strategic balance of power in the region, Pakistan's Foreign Office said on Thursday.
Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria
claimed that India
has also built a "secret nuclear
city" and has been conducting tests on an inter-continental missile, reported Dawn
newspaper.
Steps such as these, Zakaria said, are impacting the existing balance of power in the region. "Pakistan
remains committed to the principles of peaceful existence with all of its neighbours, including India," he said.
Zakaria said India
had been "exposed" by the failure of its efforts to isolate Pakistan, and added that the Indian government should reciprocate the steps taken by Pakistan
for peace.
A study published by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad in 2016 claimed that India
has sufficient fissile material and the technical capacity to produce between 356 and 492 nuclear
bombs.
"There is a fear that the Indian reactors not mandated by the safeguards might be used clandestinely for plutonium production and the existing stockpiles might be diverted to a military programme at a subsequent stage," Director General Disarmament at the Foreign Office Kamran Akhtar said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU