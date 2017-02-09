India has built 'secret nuclear city', claims Pakistan

has accumulated a stockpile of weapons which threaten to undermine the strategic balance of power in the region, Pakistan's Foreign Office said on Thursday.

Foreign Office spokesman claimed that has also built a "secret city" and has been conducting tests on an inter-continental missile, reported Dawn newspaper.

Steps such as these, Zakaria said, are impacting the existing balance of power in the region. " remains committed to the principles of peaceful existence with all of its neighbours, including India," he said.

Zakaria said had been "exposed" by the failure of its efforts to isolate Pakistan, and added that the Indian government should reciprocate the steps taken by for peace.

A study published by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad in 2016 claimed that has sufficient fissile material and the technical capacity to produce between 356 and 492 bombs.

"There is a fear that the Indian reactors not mandated by the safeguards might be used clandestinely for plutonium production and the existing stockpiles might be diverted to a military programme at a subsequent stage," Director General Disarmament at the Foreign Office Kamran Akhtar said.

earlier this week said it wants to bring its entire civilian programme under the safeguards laid out by the