India inks $318 mn World Bank loan for TN irrigation scheme

The governments of and on Tuesday signed an agreement with the World for the to provide a $318 million loan for modernisation of irrigation projects in Tamil Nadu, improve market opportunities for small and marginal farmers and their adoption of climate resilient techniques.

According to an official statement here, around 5 lakh farmers, of which a majority are small and marginal, are expected to benefit from

"About 500,000 farmers, of which a majority are small and marginal, are expected to benefit from improved and modernised tank irrigation systems," a statement said.

Under the Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation project, about 4,800 irrigation tanks and 477 check dams across 66 sub-basins will be rehabilitated and modernised to deliver in the state, it said.

is a water stressed state that continues to experience water shortages which are expected to exacerbate in future, the statement added.

"More than 160,000 hectares of currently partially irrigated lands will come into full irrigation under this project," the statement cited Department of Economic Affairs Joint Secretary as saying at the loan signing event here.

"This project will help scale up its efforts to unlock the full potential of its agriculture sector. It will support farmers improve efficiency of water used in farming, diversify into high value crops and produce crops that are resilient to increasing threats of climate change," said World (acting)

