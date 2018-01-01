India, Pakistan exchange 27th list of nuclear installations

and on Monday exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at and Islamabad, a list of their nuclear installations and facilities for the 27th consecutive year, a statement said.

The exchange was done under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations between and Pakistan, according to a Ministry of External Affairs statement.

The Agreement, which was signed on December 31, 1988, entered into force on January 27, 1991. It provides, inter alia, that the two countries inform each other of nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the Agreement on the first of January of every calendar year.

The first such exchange took place on January 1, 1992.

