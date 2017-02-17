India played key role in climate action plan, says Suresh Prabhu

Railway Minister on Friday described climate change as a major global issue and pointed out that India played a key role in initiating as part of solutions.

"Climate Change is a big threat for the mankind, we can tackle through collaborative efforts," Prabhu told reporters after flagging off the Climate Action Special train here.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has played a key role in initiating during Paris meet."

Recently, the Indian railways has taken several measures to mitigate its operational carbon footprint such as a massive shift towards solar energy, water conservation and increasing bio-toilet installations.

The will be open for public viewing at Delhi Cantonment Railway Station on February 18-19 and will embark on its journey of over 19,000 km to cover 68 locations across India till September 8, 2017.

According to the Railway Ministry, the special train will run for 205 days, and is expected to attaract over 30 lakh visitors.

The is a mobile science exhibition showcased on a 16 coach AC train, custom-built by the Indian Railways.

This is the ninth tour of the since 2007.

The ministry disclosed that since October 2007, the express train has made eight tours of the country, traveling about 142,000 km and exhibiting at 455 locations.

Besides, the holds the record for the largest, longest running and most visited mobile science exhibition with six entries in