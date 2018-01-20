India's Australia Group entry reaffirms commitment to global peace: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India's entry into the elite nuclear clubs, including Australia Group, has reaffirmed the country's non-proliferation credentials and its commitment to global peace and security.
"Over the last two years, India's membership of MTCR, Wassenaar Arrangement and Australia Group reaffirms India's strong non-proliferation credentials and also our commitment to global peace and security," Narendra Modi tweeted.
He thanked Australia and other members of the Australia Group for supporting India's entry in the club on Friday.
The Australia Group admitted India as the 43rd member through a consensus decision.
It is the third export control group India has joined. It is already a member of Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) and Wassenaar Arrangement on Export Controls for Conventional Arms and Dual-Use Goods and Technologies.
With this, India has strengthened it case further for NSG membership that China has blocked.
The government in a statement on Friday said India joined the Australia Group after internal procedures for joining the club were completed.
