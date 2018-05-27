India's gross defence budget expected to reach $112 bn by FY27: Report

Initiatives to bolster India's position as a major and defence power are expected to push Indias gross higher to $112 billion by FY27, revealed an Assocham- joint study on Sunday.

According to the joint study report, India's gross is expected to reach "$112 billion by FY27 from $45 bn announced by the government of in 2018-19, owing to significant steps been taken by the centre to bolster the country's position as a major and defence power".

The study noted that while the 2018-19 budgetary increase was "a meagre 7.8 per cent over the previous year", it is expected to clock an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11 per cent until FY27.

However, the report raised concerns that about 10 per cent of the is surrendered "to (MoD) at the end of each financial year owing to underutilisation as the reserved budget is not mapped with capital acquisition".

Besides, the report pointed out that the country's capital expenditure for defence procurement is expected to exceed $250 bn over the next 10 years, primarily to replace the Soviet-era and meet the growing modernisation needs of the

"However, out of this the domestic industry would only be able to manufacture worth just about $80 bn while the rest of it would have to be imported," the report said.

"Thus, the study suggested the government to incentivise private enterprises for developing large scale research and development (R&D) and manufacturing capabilities."

The joint study added that "a that includes both public and private is essential for success of 'Make in India,' in the defence sector".